Nail bar traffickers jailed for modern slavery offences

London (BBC, Jan 2,2018):Two women and a man, described as “thoroughly devious, dishonest and manipulative”, have been sentenced for modern slavery offences.

Four teenage girls were trafficked from Vietnam and forced to work in nail bars across England.

Viet Nguyen, 29, and Thu Nguyen, 48, were jailed for four and five years respectively at Stafford Crown Court.

Giang Tran, 23, received a two-year suspended sentence.

Passing sentence, Judge Chambers said the three had exploited highly vulnerable young Vietnamese women due to “pure economic greed”.

The women were forced to work without wages and slept in a loft space above Nail Bar Deluxe in Bath city centre.

Det Insp Charlotte Tucker from Avon and Somerset Police said the victims were “treated by traffickers as commodities” and had “traumatic childhoods”.