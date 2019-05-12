Mother’s Day at the Toronto Zoo

The Toronto Zoo is getting in on the Mother’s Day spirit this Sunday, celebrating three of its newest mothers. Moms and their families can visit the Western lowland gorilla Ngozi and her daughter Charlie in the African Rainforest Pavilion, Asha the greater one-horned rhino and her calf Kiran, or the white African rhino Zohari and her calf Theo. The zoo says seeing these animal families will bring something special to the day. These births also help ensure that such species will continue for generations to come. The zoo is open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Mother’s Day.