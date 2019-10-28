Mother-of-three, 36, died after breast enlargement and tummy tuck at the same time

London (Daily Mail Online): A mother-of-three died following breast enlargement and tummy tuck procedures on the advice of staff who told it would be cheaper to have both done at the same time, an inquest heard.

Louise Harvey, 36, died from blood clots following the surgeries, carried out by Transform plastic surgery clinic at Riverside hospital in London.

The beautician was not given a second dose of blood thinners despite medical notes indicating she had been, and a significant family history of deep vein thrombosis (DVT), a coroner said.

It was reported that a second dose of anti-coagulant drugs to help thin the blood was ‘crossed out’ on her notes indicating she had been given the dosage.

But she was only given one dose which was meant to be administered four hours after the operation – but was actually given eight hours later, the inquest heard.

In a statement read by Norfolk’s area coroner Yvonne Blake, Linda Harvey said that her daughter wanted a tummy tuck as ‘she felt she had some loose skin around her belly following the birth of her youngest son’.

She said Miss Harvey spoke with someone at the clinic and ‘they suggested having (the two operations) at the same time as it would be cheaper’.

Her three-hour surgery was completed on June 17 2018 and she took a taxi home to Norwich on June 19 2018.