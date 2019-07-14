Mixed Martial Arts One Championship: Bi Nguyen stung by judges in sensational split decision loss



Kuala Lumpur (One Championship): Bi “Killer Bee” Nguyen had her arm raised in the ring on Friday night but from that exact moment on luck – and a split decision – went against the Vietnamese-American.

The referee had heard the judges’ call wrong and so it was Myanmar’s Bozhena “Toto” Antoniyar who was the actual winner of their atomweight clash that helped kick off preliminaries on the One: Masters of Destiny card inside Kuala Lumpur’s Axiata Arena.

Nguyen (5-4) looked despondent. Antoniyar (3-1) looked elated. And those in the crowd looked at each other in apparent wonder.

“I thought I won. One ref maybe thought I won. I don’t know,” Nguyen said afterwards. “It’s hard because I respect my opponent but I don’t think that was a close fight. I dropped her. I controlled the fight. I’m going to have to watch the fight again.”

Nguyen took to social media to ask fans what they thought, more in a search for support than protest.

“It’s emotionally very hard for me to take a loss,” said Nguyen. “I’m a winner I don’t lose easy. Sometimes when you’re a fighter you’re emotional – you want to win.