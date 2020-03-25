Minnesota Timberwolves star Karl-Anthony Towns reveals his mother is battling COVID-19

(USA Today, Mar 25th,20): Minnesota Timberwolves star Karl-Anthony Towns revealed in a video posted to Instagram early Wednesday that his mother, Jacqueline Cruz, is in a medically-induced coma and connected to a ventilator due to COVID-19.

Towns said that both his father and mother felt ill, then went to the hospital to get checked out and tested for the novel coronavirus. While his father, Karl Towns Sr., was eventually released from the hospital, Towns’ mother wasn’t allowed to leave as her condition got worse.

“Both of (my parents) have gotten (coronavirus) tests. Both of them didn’t get the results for a long time,” Towns said in the Instagram video. “We all assumed my mom had COVID-19 due to the symptoms that she was exhibiting, and she was deteriorating daily.”