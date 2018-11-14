Migrant caravan: First Central Americans arrive at the US-Mexico border

(USA Today): The state government of Jalisco organized buses to take the migrants to the next state to the north, Nayarit, where they expected to have other buses waiting for them to continue the trek north, according to a statement from Pueblo Sin Fronteras, a migrant advocacy group traveling with the caravan. But the buses dropped off the migrants 55 miles away from Nayarit, leaving the migrants stranded.

“This is a clear decision by the Jalisco state government to get us out of Guadalajara,” Pueblo Sin Fronteras said in a statement. “It puts at risk the physical integrity, security and health of thousands of families with children, who are being left in the darkness of the early morning.”

Migrants half way in journey to border

Despite the new round of difficulties, Guadalajara marked the halfway milestone for the caravan, which set out Oct. 12 from San Pedro Sula, Honduras, and has traveled roughly 1,400 miles. The caravan inched through Central America and southern Mexico, enduring brutal heat, torrential downpours and logistical complications.

The pace has accelerated as the group enters northern Mexico, sometimes traveling more than 100 miles a day, where temperatures are chillier than the subtropical south of the country. The capital city of Mexico City hosted the caravan for almost a week in a sports stadium at a cost of nearly $600,000, according to interim mayor José Ramón Avieva.