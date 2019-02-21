Michigan mother fatally shot 3 young daughters in woods before killing self

(Fox News): A Michigan woman shot and killed her three young daughters in the woods on Monday before driving the bodies back to her home and killing herself, police said.

Sheriff Michelle LaJoye-Young, with the Kent County Sheriff’s Department, said Wednesday that the deaths of Alaina Rau, 2, Cassidy Rodery, 6, and Kyrie Rodery, 8, have been classified as homicides by the medical examiner’s office. The death of their mother, 28-year-old Aubrianne Moore, was ruled a suicide,.

Police believe they’ve accurately mapped out the events that led to Monday’s deaths. They say it started with Moore picking up her two oldest girls from school around noon.

After stopping for lunch, LaJoye-Young said, Moore took all three girls to their great-grandparents’ property in Solon Township, shooting them behind the home using her boyfriend’s bolt-action hunting rifle.

Moore is said to have put the bodies in her car before driving to her boyfriend’s home and turning the gun on herself. All four bodies were discovered around 4 p.m.

No note was left, but investigators say that Moore had grappled with mental health problems.

According to Newaygo County Probate Court records obtained by WYFF, a social worker asked that Moore be hospitalized back in September because she was reportedly paranoid and suffered from visual and auditory hallucinations.