Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, is expecting her first child

London: Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, is pregnant with her first child, the UK’s royal family has announced.

A statement from Kensington Palace said the baby is expected in the spring of 2019. Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II will be the child’s great-grandmother.

The announcement comes five months after Meghan wed Prince Harry in a starry ceremony at Windsor Castle. The pair had just touched touched down in Australia for their first overseas tour as a married couple when the news broke.