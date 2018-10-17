Mega Millions and Powerball jackpots combined are now more than $1.2 BILLION

(CNN)Good people of America, the dream is still alive.

There was no winner in Tuesday’s Mega Millions lottery drawing.

That means the jackpot for Friday’s drawing is now at least $868 million or a cash lump sum of $494.5 million. It will be the largest jackpot in the game’s history and the second largest in the US lottery jackpot history.

The Mega Millions jackpot beat its own record once again after no ticket matched all the six numbers in the drawing Tuesday night. The winning numbers on Tuesday were 69, 45, 61, 3, 49, and the Mega Ball was 9.

Friday’s Mega Millions along with Wednesday’s Powerball jackpot, which stands at $345 million, are worth more than a cool billion dollars.