Martin Nguyen Tops Kazunori Yokota via Spectacular TKO

Jakarta (AisaOne, Jan15,2017):In one of the most exciting finishes of the evening, 27-year-old Martin “The Situ-Asian” Nguyen continued his remarkable run through ONE Championship’s stacked featherweight division, earning his fourth straight win with a scintillating technical knockout victory over Japanese MMA veteran Kazunori Yokota.

The pair locked horns in a scheduled three-round featherweight bout at ONE: QUEST FOR POWER, which took place Saturday evening, 14 January, at the Jakarta Convention Center in Indonesia.

Nguyen and Yokota stormed out of the gates looking to trade power shots at the center of the ONE Championship cage. With Yokota constantly stalking forward to unleash his combinations, Nguyen countered with overhand rights that often found their mark.

When a counter right hand dropped Yokota to the canvas, Nguyen immediately jumped on his Japanese foe, raining down punches to the side of Yokota’s head. Referee Olivier Coste swiftly stepped in and called a halt to the contest.

The official finish came at 3:36 of round one. With the victory, Nguyen improves his record to 8-1 while Yokota drops to 25-7-3. It was Nguyen’s fourth-straight victory by thrilling finish.

After stopping top featherweights Edward Kelly of the Philippines and Li Kai Wen of China, Nguyen went on to author one of the most memorable submission finishes of 2016 when he put young prospect Christian Lee to sleep with a modified guillotine choke.