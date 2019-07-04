Martin Nguyen to defend ONE Featherweight World Championship in Manila

(ABS-CBN): ONE Championship’s already massive offering for Manila this August 2 just got another boost, as the Singapore-based promotion announced that reigning ONE Featherweight World Champion Martin “The Situ-Asian” Nguyen of Australia will be defending his title on the card as well.

Nguyen will be putting his title on the line against Japanese challenger Koyomi Matsushima in what will serve as the new main event of ONE: Dawn of Heroes at the Mall of Asia Arena.

The 30-year old Nguyen, 12-3 in his career, captured the featherweight title back in 2017 with a stunning KO win over then-champion Marat Gafurov. Since then, Nguyen has defended his title twice, against current ONE Lightweight World Champion Christian Lee, and most recently against former titleholder Narantungalag Jadambaa, via first-round KO.

A former title contender in Pancrase, Matsushima, 11-3 in MMA, has won five of his last six bouts and is undefeated in his first two bouts under ONE Championship.

Koyomi’s biggest win to date is a first-round TKO win over former champion Gafurov. He followed that up with a decision win over Kwon Won Il.