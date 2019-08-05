Martin Nguyen keeps ONE featherweight crown.

MANILA Philippines (inquirer.net)—Martin Nguyen retained his ONE World featherweight championship after stopping Koyomi Matsushima 4:40 into the second round of the main event of ONE: Dawn of Heroes Friday at Mall of Asia Arena.

Nguyen (13-3) had a slow start to the fight and allowed Matsushima (11-4) to dictate the tempo in the first round but that was the Japanese fighter’s lone highlight of the bout.

Once the second round began, Nguyen looked like a different beast and his right hand was his main weapon of choice.

Nguyen landed three right hooks to the face of Matsushima early in the third and he then proceeded to take the action to the ground where he pounded Matsushima mercilessly prompting referee Olivier Coste to stop the bout.

“Matsushima’s an up and comer. Keep an eye out for him he’s going to get back stronger,” said Nguyen in respect of his opponent.