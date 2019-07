Marina’s Katie Nguyen is Wave League MVP in girls’ basketball

Los Angeles:Marina High senior point guard Katie Nguyen earned the Wave League MVP award for girls’ basketball this season.

Nguyen contributed 14 points, 8.1 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 2.7 steals per game, leading the Vikings to their first league title since the 2005-06 season.

Marina went 19-10 overall and 6-0 in the league.