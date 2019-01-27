Man who killed 5 in Louisiana was dating one of the victims

(CNN) A man wanted in the killing of five people in Louisiana was dating one of the victims — and briefly lived with her family before the shooting rampage that also left her father and brother dead, authorities said.

In addition to his girlfriend and her relatives, Dakota Theriot, 21, allegedly killed his parents in a separate but related shooting Saturday in Gonzalez, police said.

Elizabeth and Keith Theriot, both 50, were at their home near Baton Rouge when the suspect killed them, Ascension Parish Sheriff Bobby Webre said.

When authorities arrived at the scene, Keith Theriot was still alive, and told them his son shot them, authorities said.

A manhunt is underway for the suspect, who’s considered armed.

Another crime scene 30 miles away

His girlfriend, Summer Ernest, and her relatives were found dead in a home 30 miles away. The dead included her father, Billy Ernest, 43, and her brother Tanner Ernest, 17, according to authorities.

Theriot was dating Summer and had lived with the Ernests for several weeks, Livingston Parish Sheriff Jason Ard said. He was recently asked to leave the residence and not return, according to authorities.

A 7-year old and a 1-year-old were found in the home, but were unharmed and are now with their mother.