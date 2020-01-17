Major U.S. Airports to Screen for Novel Virus From China

New York : In response to an outbreak of novel coronavirus, public health screening will begin at three major U.S. airports that receive travelers from Wuhan, China, the CDC announced on Friday.

Starting on Friday, airports in San Francisco (SFO), New York (JFK), and Los Angeles (LAX) will screen for symptoms associated with this virus in travelers arriving from direct or connecting flights from Wuhan, where the outbreak originated, the agency said in a statement.

Officials said that they expect to see cases of this novel virus “around the world” as people start to look for it more and that it is highly plausible at least one case will occur in the U.S.

(Vũ Quốc Duy M.D.)