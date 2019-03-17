Ly Tran named influential woman by Forbes Vietnam

Sydney( The Pie News): Deakin University researcher Ly Tran has been named one of Vietnam’s most influential women by Forbes Vietnam, as part of International Women’s Day.

Tran, who joined Deakin in 2013, was recognised for her research on international education and outbound student mobility.

“I’m fascinated about researching international education and higher education in Vietnam”

A well-known figure in Australian and global international education research circles, Tran told The PIE News the recognition was a surprise and that she felt lucky to be able to spend her time researching her areas of interest.

“It has gone beyond my expectations,” she said.

“I’m fascinated about researching international education and higher education in Vietnam. I feel intellectually and practically motivated to do so.”

Arriving in Australia in 2001, Tran has extensively written and researched on the international education sector, writing the first English-language book on Vietnamese higher education, and has won more than 30 awards, prizes, scholarships and grants for research.

“I think international education and student mobility from Australia to developing countries plays a crucial role in enhancing and promoting transnational perspectives.”

“It helps the student enhance their professional knowledge in their field of study and widen their professional network,” she added.