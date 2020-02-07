FeaturedNews

Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman was fired

Washington D.C. ( USA Today): Hours after President Donald Trump said Friday he was “not happy” with Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman, the White House ousted the National Security Council official who provided critical testimony during the House impeachment inquiry.

“LTC Vindman was asked to leave for telling the truth. His honor, his commitment to right, frightened the powerful,” Vindman’s attorney, David Pressman, said. “There is no question in the mind of any American why this man’s job is over, why this country now has one less soldier serving it at the White House.”

White House officials declined to comment on Vindman’s removal, after suggesting earlier on Friday that Vindman’s job would be eliminated as part of an overall re-organization of the National Security Council.

Yevgeny Vindman, Alexander’s twin brother who is also an Army lieutenant colonel, was also fired from the White House on Friday and escorted off the grounds, said a person familiar with the decision.

