Love does not need to be perfect. It just needs to be true.

Falling in love can totally change your life. It may happen when you least expect it, but when you feel that spark, you’ll definitely know it. Falling in love isn’t just about feelings, either; it actually benefits your health as well. According to South University, falling in love can make your heart healthier and ward off cardiovascular disease,

keep away the common cold, increase longevity, and help you feel more positive.

Whether you have fallen in love before or just want to daydream about what it might feel like, these quotes will help bring that feeling to life.

“Don’t find love, let love find you. That’s why it’s called falling in love because you don’t force youself to fall, you just fall.”

“First best is falling in love. Second best is being in love. Least best is falling out of love. But any of it is better than never having been in love. —Maya Angelou”

“One morning, about 4 o’clock, I was driving my car just about as fast as I could. I thought, ‘Why am I out on the highway this time of night?’ I was miserable, and it all came to me: ‘I’m falling in love with somebody I have no right to fall in love with. I can’t fall in love with this man, but it’s just like a ring of fire. —June Carter Cash”

