Living Better, Living Longer!

Don’t smoke.

Enjoy physical and mental activities every day.

Eat a healthy diet rich in whole grains, vegetables, and fruits, and substitute healthier monounsaturated and polyunsaturated fats for unhealthy saturated fats and trans fats.

Take a daily multivitamin, and be sure to get enough calcium and vitamin D.

Maintain a healthy weight and body shape.

Challenge your mind. Keep learning and trying new activities.

Build a strong social network.

Follow preventive care and screening guidelines.

Floss, brush, and see a dentist regularly.

Ask your doctor if medication can help you control the potential long-term side effects of chronic conditions such as high blood pressure, osteoporosis, or high cholesterol.

(Havard Medical School)