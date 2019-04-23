Living Better, Living Longer!

Don’t smoke.
Enjoy physical and mental activities every day.
Eat a healthy diet rich in whole grains, vegetables, and fruits, and substitute healthier monounsaturated and polyunsaturated fats for unhealthy saturated fats and trans fats.
Take a daily multivitamin, and be sure to get enough calcium and vitamin D.
Maintain a healthy weight and body shape.
Challenge your mind. Keep learning and trying new activities.
Build a strong social network.
Follow preventive care and screening guidelines.
Floss, brush, and see a dentist regularly.
Ask your doctor if medication can help you control the potential long-term side effects of chronic conditions such as high blood pressure, osteoporosis, or high cholesterol.
(Havard Medical School)
