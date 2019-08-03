Live Show Thanh Tuyền – Một Đời Cho Âm Nhạc

For many, when you talk about “nhạc quê hương” or “nhạc bolero”, one of the many singers who come to mind is Thanh Tuyền. With such a distinctive and high voice, Thanh Tuyền has always stood out as one of the most iconic singers of her genre, and rightfully so, given the many songs that have become associated with her, such as “Nỗi Buồn Hoa Phượng” or “Chiều Mưa Biên Giới”. With a 55 year long singing career that is still continuing strong, Trung Tâm Thuý Nga has decided to produce a live show for Thanh Tuyền to recognize her legacy and accomplishments in the Vietnamese music industry.

Thanh Tuyền’s live show, “Một Đời Cho Âm Nhạc” will be held on September 1, 2019 at the Pechanga Resort & Casino in California, a venue that audiences of Paris By Night are very familiar with. With live music from The Brothers Band, Thanh Tuyền’s live show will be hosted by MCs Nguyễn Ngọc Ngạn and Kỳ Duyên. The show will also feature a number of special guests, many of whom have personal connections or strong influences on Thanh Tuyền’s life and career, such as Chế Linh with whom she has performed many songs with, her sister Sơn Tuyền, her daughter Shayla, and daughter-in-law Ngọc Huyền, and niece bé Hà Tiên. The live show will also feature a comedy skit by Võ Hoài Linh, Chí Tài, and Hứa Minh Đạt.

Tickets for “Một Đời Cho Âm Nhạc” can be purchased by contacting Trung Tâm Thuý Nga at 714-894-5811.



