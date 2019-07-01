LHC Group announced that Tricia Nguyen, MD, has joined the company as executive vice president and chief medical officer.

LAFAYETTE, La., July 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) announced today that Tricia Nguyen, MD, has joined the company as executive vice president and chief medical officer (CMO).

Dr. Nguyen received her Bachelor of Science from Creighton University School of Pharmacy in 1992, her Doctor of Medicine from the University of Missouri at Columbia School of Medicine in 1996, and her Medical Management Executive MBA from the University of Texas at Dallas in 2005. She is board-certified in internal medicine, board-eligible in pediatrics, and a licensed doctor in Arizona and Texas.