Lex McAllister, ex-‘Bachelor’ contestant, dies at 31

Los Angeles (Global News, Dec 27,2016): Lex McAllister, who appeared on Jake Pavelka’s season of The Bachelor in 2010, died on Tuesday after an apparent intentional overdose, according to TMZ and Us Weekly.

TMZ reports that Ohio police received a 911 call on Saturday at about 2 p.m. that McAllister, 31, had apparently overdosed on prescription pills. The caller stated McAllister had texted her earlier that day saying she wanted to “end her life.”

She was taken to the hospital in stable condition but her body started to shut down, and she died Tuesday morningafter life support was stopped.

Family members have said that McAllister suffered from bipolar disorder and bouts of depression.

McAllister was eliminated in Week 1 on season 14 of The Bachelor.

She’s not the first Bachelor contestant to allegedly commit suicide; Gia Allemand, who was also a contestant during McAllister’s season of the show, hanged herself in 2013 at the age of 29.