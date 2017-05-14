Laugh is the best medicine on Mother’s Day:

An Israeli doctor says: “In Israel, medicine is so advanced that we cut off a man’s liver put them on another man, and in 6 weeks, he is looking for work.”

The German doctor says: “That’s nothing,

in Germany we take part of a brain, put it in another man, and in 4 weeks he is looking for work.”

The Russian doctor says: “Gentlemen, we take half a heart from a man, put it in another’s chest, and in 2 weeks he is looking for work.”

The American doctor laughs: “You all are behind us. Two days ago, we took a man with no brains, no heart, and no liver and made him President.

Now, the whole country is looking for work!”