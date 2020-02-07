Kyle Lowry passes Vince Carter on Raptors career scoring list

Toronto (Yahoo, Feb 7th): On Friday night, Lowry added another credential to his case to be the all-time face of the franchise, passing none other than Carter to move into third place in points as a raptor with his 9,422nd point.

Ahead of Lowry on the list is Chris Bosh with 10,275 points, and Lowry’s best friend for life, DeMar DeRozan with the franchise high mark of 13,296.

Along with sitting third in points, Lowry leads all Raptors* in career assists (3,799), steals (796), 3-point field goals made (1,336), win shares (68.1), and value over replacement player (32.9). He’s top five in pretty much every other category you can think of, from minutes and games played all the way to defensive rebounds.