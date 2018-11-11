Kate Upton, Justin Verlander announce birth of baby

(FOX): It’s official: Supermodel Kate Upton and Houston Astros pitcher Justin Verlander are parents.

The couple announced Saturday via Instagram that Upton had given birth to a baby daughter, whose name is Genevieve Upton Verlander.

“Welcome to the world Genevieve Upton Verlander. You stole my (heart) the first second I met you!!!” the proud father wrote, adding Wednesday’s date to the message – suggesting that the child was born three days before the announcement.

Upton, 26, and Verlander, 35, announced in July that they were expecting a child. Verlander wrote on Instagram at the time: “You’re going to be the most amazing Mom!! I can’t wait to start this new journey with you! You’re the most thoughtful, loving, caring, and strong woman I’ve ever met! I’m so proud that our little one is going to be raised in this world by a woman like you! I love you so much.”

The couple, who began dating in 2014, were married in Tuscany, Italy, last November.