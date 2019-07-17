Kamala Harris, Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders come out on top in Quinnipiac California poll

(CNN)California Sen. Kamala Harris, former Vice President Joe Biden and Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders are in a close race in California, according to a new Quinnipiac poll released Wednesday.
The poll shows Harris at 23%, Biden at 21% and Sanders at 18%. The difference between the candidates’ numbers are within the poll’s margin of error.
Beyond the top three, Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren sits at 16%.
The race has tightened since a Quinnipiac April survey found Biden, who had not yet formally announced his candidacy, besting the other contenders with 26% of Democratic voters in the Golden State; in that poll, Sanders was at 18%, Harris 17% and Warren 7%.
Harris and Warren have both surged since that survey, while Biden has dropped and Sanders has remained steady.
