Just one-third of U.S. homes are back to their values before the recession

Washington D.C.( CBS Marketwatch, May 3,2017): Most American homes are worth less now than they were before the recession, according to a report out Wednesday.

Fresh data from real-estate website Trulia show that just 34.2% of homes have returned to the peak levels registered before the onset of the recession in 2008. What’s more, Trulia estimates it could take until 2025 for a true national recovery in home prices.

“We are absolutely not out of the woods as far as home-value recovery is concerned,” Trulia’s chief economist, Ralph McLaughlin, told MarketWatch. “The housing-market crash was pretty monumental. The scarring of the housing market has not gone away and will be visible for the indefinite future.”

Much of Arizona is such an idiosyncrasy. Kent Simpson, a Realtor in Tucson, which is second only to Las Vegas in the ranking of cities where the smallest numbers of homes have recovered their value, said he remembers the lead-up to the crash as a “crazy” time.

“We had people buying three or four homes, holding them for 30-60 days, and then selling them for a $30,000-$50,000 profit,” he said.

A decade later, the city is “in a recovery waking-up stage,” he said. Home builders are only just starting to put up new houses, and the value of land is about where it was in 2011.

“Everyone’s a little more comfortable with the economy and not feeling like they have to save for the next rainy day,” Simpson said.

In 2005, Matt Maison was working in real estate in San Diego when he bought a small house in Mesa, just outside Phoenix, intending to relocate to Mesa to be near family. He got sidetracked and took a job on the East Coast instead.

Finding tenants hasn’t been a problem — the home has rarely been vacant, but, between maintenance and landscaping, normal repairs and instances of what he calls “tenants trashing the place,” Maison has had negative cash flow for most of that time. He wishes, he said, that his timing had been better.

“I should have sold it shortly after,” he told MarketWatch. “Instead, I’ve been stuck with a money-pit rental for going on 12 years. I’m hoping to sell it this year.”

Across the country, Trulia found that growth in incomes and population, as well as the number of vacant homes, have the most impact on home values — more than even job growth. Still, as Trulia acknowledged in a release, “there is a direct relationship between job growth and income growth.”