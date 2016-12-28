Jennifer Lopez, 47, and Drake, 30, appear to confirm their relationship

(MailOnline, Dec 28,2016): Musicians Jennifer Lopez, 47, and Drake, 30, have seemingly confirmed that they are an item.

A loved-up picture appeared on both of their Official Instagram pages in the early hours of Wednesday morning, and even though it came with no explanation, it seemed to be enough to reaffirm the tryst.

The cuddling holiday post won’t be something that his ex-girlfriend Rihanna, 28, is waking up to, since it comes just one day after the news that she unfollowed her love rival, this weekend.

The 47-year-old mum-of-two was the first to post the snuggling picture, which sees her younger contemporary wrapping both arms affectionately around her neck with one eye staring down the lens of the camera.

Jennifer, nestled into his bear-like grasp, seems more restful and is captured with her eyes closed.