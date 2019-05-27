Japan stabbing attack injures 16, including children

Tokyo (CBC): Sixteen people, including eight primary school children, were injured in a mass stabbing outside Tokyo on Tuesday morning local time, national broadcaster NHK reported.

Two children and an adult were without vital signs after the attack in Kawasaki city, southwest of central Tokyo, NHK said, citing police.

A suspect was detained on the spot and was badly hurt after stabbing himself in the shoulder, NHK said.

It said the man, likely in his 40s to 50s, began slashing at people waiting at a bus stop. Two knives, along with some victims, were found in a nearby park, according to NHK.