ISIS bride loses appeal against decision to strip her of British citizenship

London ( Daily Mail, Feb 7th): Shamima Begum has today lost the first stage in her appeal against the Government’s decision to revoke her British citizenship.

Begum – one of three east London schoolgirls who travelled to Syria to join ISIS – lost her UK passport after she was found, nine months pregnant, in a Syrian refugee camp in February last year.

Now 20, the Londoner left the UK in February 2015 and lived under ISIS rule for more than three years where she married a Dutch jihadi.

Their three children all died – the final baby perished in the camp where she was found after the caliphate fell – and she claims losing her British citizenship left her at risk of torture and ‘real risk of death’.

