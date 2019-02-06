Ice pellets, freezing rain pummel the GTA

Toronto: (AP): A nasty mix of wintry weather is dumping ice pellets and freezing rain on the GTA Wednesday, making for a dicey commute in the region.

Environment Canada has issued a freezing rain warning for Toronto and parts of the GTA, including Mississauga, Brampton, Caledon and Richmond Hill. The rest of the GTA is under a winter weather travel advisory.

The mix of ice pellets and freezing rain could continue for most of the day before changing to freezing rain, the national weather agency said.

Freezing drizzle is expected to continue overnight and into Thursday morning.

The freezing rain has the potential to build up icy layers that can snap tree branches and power lines.

Several boards in the GTA have cancelled school buses, while others have cancelled buses and closed schools.