Hundreds dead as mosque attackers gun down fleeing worshipers

(CNN) At least 235 people were killed and another 109 injured in an attack on a Sufi mosque in Egypt’s North Sinai region on Friday, Egyptian state-run media reported, in what appears to be the deadliest terror attack on Egyptian soil.

After at least two explosions, gunmen who were waiting outside the mosque opened fire at worshipers as they fled Friday prayers, state-owned Ahram Online said.

The attack targeted al Rawdah mosque, situated in the village of al Rawdah between Bir al-Abed and the city of al-Arish.