Tuấn Nguyễn
FeaturedNews

Hometown Hero: Tuan Nguyen

HUNTINGTON, W.Va (WSAZ) — A robbery was thwarted last month thanks to a restaurant employee who witnessed the crime.

Tuan Nguyen, former sous-chef at Pho Noodle House in Huntington, headed outside for his smoke break when he heard arguing.

“I stand up, and I saw him get the knife but I don’t have camera yet,” said Nguyen.

Police say a man drew a knife on Nguyen’s coworker and stole his phone, key fob, and pocket knife.

That’s when Nguyen jumped into action.

“I go out and I follow him in the street,” said Nguyen.

“You followed him down the street down 3rd Avenue here?,” our reporter asked.

Feature News

Nữ bộ trưởng New Zealand đạp xe tới bệnh viện sinh con

Thêm một người Canadian bị Trung quốc bị bắt giữ

Bất chợt một chiều mưa ( chương 7)

1 of 7,005

“Yeah, this street like 15 minutes,” said Nguyen. “Long time. Yeah.”

Nguyen was on the phone the whole time making sure police knew where he was.

They eventually caught the suspect and arrested him.

Nguyen’s coworker, Josh Campbell, got all of his belongings back.

“I was really surprised and shocked that he did that,” said Campbell. “He’s a really good guy. I’m really happy I work with him. He’s a great coworker.”

“Would the message here be if you mess with somebody who works here, you’re messing with everybody that works here?”, asked our reporter.

“Yes,” said Nguyen.

That loyalty and bravery is what makes Tuan Nguyen this week’s Hometown Hero.

Continue Reading
Related Stories...

Vietnamese photographers win big at India’s photo contest

Tiệc Tất Niên Hội Cựu Chiến Binh Việt Mỹ AVVA

Uống trà xanh sống lâu hơn?

Những công việc đang cần người và trả lương cao nhất ở Mỹ trong năm 2019

More Stories

Vietnamese photographers win big at India’s photo contest

Tiệc Tất Niên Hội Cựu Chiến Binh Việt Mỹ AVVA

Uống trà xanh sống lâu hơn?

Những công việc đang cần người và trả lương cao nhất ở…

Trong năm 2019, số người Canadians bị cấm qua Mỹ dài hạn…

1 of 2,551