Hiring Manager Fired After Mocking Vietnamese Man’s English

Seattle, Washington: (Huffpost, Jan 27,2018): A human resources manager who refused a Vietnamese immigrant applicant in a way that was over-the-top and rude is now himself reportedly out of a job as well.

Minh Huynh, an immigrant living in Seattle, applied for a delivery service job at Dash Delivery LLC on Monday.

A naturalized citizen fluent in Vietnamese and Cantonese, Huynh is still working on his English, something his 18-year-old daughter, Emily Huynh, helps him with at night.

The teen says she considers her dad her hero so she was upset when he showed her an email he received from Bruce Peterson, the Dash Delivery employee in charge of hiring.

As the photo below shows, Peterson responded to Huynh in a very rude manner: “Let me tell you now, if you no speak English, I will send you home.”

Emily Huynh posted the message on Twitter, pointing out that it was, at the very least, unprofessional.

“I looked at it and said, wait,” she told local station KIRO TV “Why are you mocking my dad’s English?”