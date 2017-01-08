Highway 401 reopens in Bowmanville following crashes, whiteout conditions

Oshawa (680 News, Jan 8,2017): Highway 401 east of Toronto was shut down for almost nine hours after whiteout conditions and slippery roads led to crashes involving around 100 vehicles.

OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said some people were taken to hospital on Saturday afternoon as a precaution, but most of the crashes were fender-benders.

“Blowing snow, whiteout conditions, slippery road conditions, multiple collisions in that area,” Schmidt said.

“No reports of any serious injuries, but police are on scene dealing with them.”

Environment Canada issued a weather advisory around 2 p.m. for the corridor between Bowmanville and Port Hope. It said a snow band off of Lake Ontario was creating low visibility and accumulating snow in the area.

Two to four centimetres could fall before the snow tapers off by the early evening.