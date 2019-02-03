Hiếu Minh Nguyễn: một thi sĩ nổi tiếng Hoa Kỳ gốc Việt

St Paul, Minnesota: Nhà thơ Hiếu Minh Nguyễn, ở thành phố St Paul, tiểu bang Minnesota đã được xem là một trong những nhà thơ nổi tiếng nhất Hoa Kỳ. Một trong những tập thơ được người ta đánh giá cao trong năm 2018 vừa qua là tập thơ “Not Here” của nhà thơ họ Nguyễn.
Nhà thơ Hiếu Nguyễn sinh vào những năm 1990s, và khi còn là học sinh, anh đã tham dự vào nhóm học sinh trình diễn tại các rạp hát cộng đồng. Anh tham dự vào viết các vở kịch.
Tập thơ đầu tiên của anh Hiếu là tập thơ This Way to the Sugar được xuất bản vào năm 2014, và đã được vào chung kết giải văn chương the Lambda Literary Award và giải the Minnesota Book Award.
Tập thơ mới xuất bản Not Here đã được thư viện New York chọn là một trong những tập thơ hay nhất ở Mỹ trong năm 2018.
Một bài thơ của Hiếu Minh Nguyễn
Again. Again.
—perhaps I do want children
for reasons other than to appease my mother
give me a boy, a real boy this time, she says
either to me, or the chain of incense smoke
thinning into the realm where my grandmother sits
chewing on betel leaf, her teeth stained black
& I’m sure it’s not, but maybe my mother’s desire
for grandchildren has something to do with lineage
or maybe it has something to do with regret & how
for the longest time, she knelt in front of a shrine & asked
to be blessed with a daughter & here I am: the wrong
monster; truck stop prom queen in his dirt gown
I think: If I had the answers I could answer
but I don’t—I only have a number to a man
who will come, hopefully, in the next hour
to pin me to a map of hunger, stick his knuckles
into my mouth & call me his sweet boy
Sometimes I think I could be a good father
if I don’t consider myself.
How can I love something that isn’t ruined?
Y’know most parents want the best for their children
& I’m sure I would too, if the child were real
but he isn’t.
Each morning I send him to walk the durian orchard.
Each morning he climbs the tallest tree, picks the ripest one
& carries it home to me. The fruit’s thorned shell sinking
into his bare arms. Each day, when he returns
he is covered in holes. I stick a coin in each one
& send him back out for milk.
—attaboy —ay!boygoodjob-buddy ol’pal ol’chip-off-the-ol’
—likefatherlike sonofagun-bang-bang-pop-pop
—hey!batterbatterhey!batterbatter-how old are you?
—hey bartender, lemme getanother-getanother
—good ol’boy from the sky. good ol’boy from the far east
show me what the Midwest did to that rice-blood.
—waytogoCharlie! That’s how you do it. That’s how you shine
like a rocket. That’s how you get all the ladies.
Spit out the dip tucked behind your lips
& let daddy teach you how it feels to win.
—the child, too, like all dead things
is an offspring of touch.
The child hates me, but who could blame him.
We sit in silence, across from each other
at the dinner table, stripping wires
from old alarm clocks with our teeth.
Like all agony, there are pleasant moments
but only when we forget
what carried us here.
& in those moments I catch myself
being a desperate father, asking the boy
who looks too much like me
to be me, what he wants
what will make him less miserable
anything, anything you want & it’s yours
usually it’s nothing, some sunlight, maybe
but this time he takes a knife, runs
the blade across my stomach
& calls forth his siblings.
Sometimes it’s just a spider crawling up my leg
& not a hand, or the thin edge of a flame
that wakes me, or sometimes it’s my mother
on the other side of the city, talking loudly
on the phone, I think my boy is sick & I want to be better
at lying, or at least, for heaven’s sake, feel a strand
of hair graze my arm without the world around me
turning into an empty classroom, an endless row
of desks, a woman swaying at the end, her face pressed
against the chalkboard, but let me start the story over
for someone once told me that “touch” is too soft
a word to describe what happened to me & maybe
they’re right, so maybe it started earlier, the woman
spending her whole life without hands, an egg
at the end of each wrist, so let’s say that’s true
let’s say, the eggs hatched & found the closest thing
to call home & here I am, today, years later, the host
of touch, a boy who lets the spider crawl onto his face
before smacking it dead.
—the children (& there are thousands
now) in order not to wake me
take turns dropping a single grain of sand
on my body. They do this for hours, days
lost in a valley of rot.
I’m afraid
if I say it out loud
I will cast a curse.
People
I’m not sure who
but people
who are smarter
than me, talk
about a circle
—a circle
of violence, or
a violent circle
or a birthday cake
with a child’s face
or a carousel
of hands
or a castle
of hands, an entire
mountain, maybe.
I’m told to be open
to the possibility
of not being
a monster, not a thing
rummaged
from under a bed.
Who knows?
Some spells take years
to cast. Some men
don’t know
they’re hungry
until they eat
