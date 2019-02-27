Here we snow again

Toronto (680 News): Well, here we snow again.

Much of the Greater Toronto Area (GTA), including Toronto, is under a snowfall warning with a “significant snowfall” in the forecast for Wednesday.

Environment Canada said the snow will reach the Golden Horseshoe early in the morning and will continue through the day before ending in the evening.

A special weather statement is in effect for areas to the north and east of the GTA, including Newmarket, Georgina, Pickering and Oshawa.

As much as 15 centimeters is expected to fall by the time the storm passes — amounts closer to 20 centimeters are possible near parts of Lake Ontario.

“Snow on and off for us today, at times quite heavy, a gusty wind out of the east north east,” 680 NEWS meteorologist Jill Taylor forecasts.

“Snow will taper to flurries and then end around 7 or 8 o’clock this evening.”

The agency said the heaviest snow is most likely to fall this afternoon, which means a messy commute home.

The snowfall warning includes the City of Toronto, Mississauga, Hamilton, St. Catharines, Vaughan and surrounding areas.

Pearson Airport is reminding passengers to check their flight status before heading out, as weather-related delays and cancellations are possible.

And this won’t be the end of the winter weather. Taylor said more flurries are expected this weekend.

Ahead of the storm, some school boards in the GTA cancelled school buses. .