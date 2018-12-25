Heidi Klum reveals she’s engaged to Tom Kaulitz

(USA Today): Heidi Klum got a sparkly present for Christmas this year.

The supermodel and TV personality shared a photo of her new engagement ring in a tweet on Monday. The image shows Klum smiling alongside fiance Tom Kaulitz with the caption “I SAID YES.”

Klum, 45, and musician Kaulitz, 29, have been dating for about eight months. The two have starred in plenty of loving photos on her Instagram, including in their epic couple costume this Halloween: They went as ogre Shrek and Princess Fiona.

This will be the second marriage for Klum, who divorced Seal in 2012 after six years of marriage. In the past, Klum said she was not considering remarrying any time soon. She told Marie Claire in 2013 this about the possibility of a wedding: “Maybe if I’m with someone for 15 or 20 years, and we do it in our old age as a fun thing to do. … But I don’t have the urgency anymore.”