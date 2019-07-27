Heat warning in effect for Toronto region

Toronto (680 News, July 27,2019): Environment Canada (EC) issued a heat warning for the Toronto region Friday afternoon.

“A hot and humid air mass will make its way into the area for the weekend into Monday,” the federal agency said. “Daytime maximum temperatures of 31 C are expected along with overnight low temperatures of 20 C, providing little relief from the heat.”

680 NEWS meteorologist Natasha Ramsahai says it’s not just the high temperatures during the day that will make it uncomfortable for some.

“The heat warning is in place not just because it’s going to be hot but also at night there’s no chance for any relief or that chance for the body to cool down. So this is at least three to four days of these hot temperatures which is going to be very uncomfortable for those without air conditioning.”

Environment Canada said some relief could be expected on Sunday, as rain and thunderstorms may move in with a slightly cooler airmass expected to arrive by Tuesday.

“Heat warnings are issued when very high temperature or humidity conditions are expected to pose an elevated risk of heat illnesses, such as heat stroke or heat exhaustion,” EC said.