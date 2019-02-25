Gusting winds, blowing snow continue to batter the Greater Toronto Area.

Toronto (680 News): Gusting winds topping over 80 km/h continue to hit the GTA and much of southern Ontario and blowing snow could make for a treacherous drive to work

Meteorologist Jill Taylor says it’s not the amount of snow causing the hazardous conditions but the heavy winds causing little visibility on the roads.

Northern Durham and York Regions are under snow squall warnings. The wind warning and blowing snow advisory for Toronto has ended, but the advisory remains in effect for Halton and Peel Region