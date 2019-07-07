Grandfather accidentally brings cake laced with marijuana to nurses

(FOX News): A grandfather trying to say thanks to a group of nurses accidentally took the term “baking a cake” a little too literally.

The man reportedly unknowingly gifted the nurses a cake laced with marijuana. The dessert was allegedly left over from his grandson’s 18th birthday party.

The incident occurred on May 27, Fox 4 reports, at a hospital in Warrington, England. The grandfather had intended the cake to be a “thank you” to the nurses who had recently taken care of a family member of his. He was apparently unaware of the cake’s “extra” ingredient.

Staff members reportedly noticed a strange odor coming from the cake and notified Cheshire Police. It was at that point it was discovered that the cake was laced with marijuana. It was then destroyed and authorities began an investigation.