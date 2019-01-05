Government shutdown enters third week

WASHINGTON (USA Today): – The partial federal government shutdown stretched into its third week on Saturday as President Donald Trump warned again that the standoff could last for a long time.

Trump told Democrats during a contentious budget meeting on Friday that he is prepared to allow parts of the government to remain shuttered for months or even years if that’s what it takes to get the funding he wants for a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border.

Later, Trump stressed during a Rose Garden news conference that he doesn’t believe a shutdown would drag on that long. “But I am prepared,” he said.

“I will do whatever I have to do,” he said.

Trump also floated the possibility of declaring a national emergency to secure the border wall funding “for the security of our country.”

“I can do it if I want,” he said.

Saturday marks the 15th day of the shutdown, which will extend at least into early next week and is poised to become one of the longest in history.