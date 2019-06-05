Going Home With Ocean Vuong

Heʼs best known as an award-winning young poet,

and heʼs now getting attention for his novel, On

Earth Weʼre Briefly Gorgeous. But I first knew him as

a talented writer a couple of years ahead of me in

high school.

Kat Chow

Ocean Vuong and I are in my car on one of the roads by his house in

Northampton, where heʼs lived for the past couple of years and teaches

poetry at the University of Massachusetts at Amherst. Vuong is relaxed and

chatty in the passenger seat. In just a 10-minute span, it feels as if weʼve

covered an hourʼs worth of conversation: our jade necklaces (his, a slender

carving of the goddess Guan Yin that came from his mother; mine, a funny-

shaped lucky peach that was a wedding gift from an aunt); his affinity for

writing late at night; the thunderstorm he weathered while at a retreat at an

Italian castle that forced him to write part of his new novel by hand.

He directs us to a T. J. Maxx about an hour away in Connecticut, near the nail

salon where his mother used to work.

Over the years, Vuong has garnered some of the highest literary praise for

his poetry. Heʼs pocketed a Whiting Award and a T. S. Eliot prize, and The

New York Timesʼ Michiko Kakutani has likened Vuongʼs poetry to that of

Emily Dickinson and Gerard Manley Hopkins. All this after his poetry

collection, Night Sky With Exit Wounds, was published in 2016. It is studded

with vestiges of the Vietnam War and the experiences of queer and

immigrant folks in America, and pulls partly from his own life.

But with his new novel, On Earth Weʼre Briefly Gorgeous, Vuong wades into a

different form. I ask him about the transition from writing poetry to prose. “If

I had my way, Iʼd recommend the earnest pursuit of poetry for every writer,”

Vuong says while I point us south and carefully follow my carʼs navigation,

consistently 10 miles under the speed limit, because driving and talking at

the same time is not one of my strengths. His logic is that by the time poets

write their first collection, theyʼve started and finished hundreds of poems,

which is a helpful building block for any other kind of writing. “You have

much more experience negotiating the fossilization of an idea,” he says.

“Thereʼs more trial and error in a moment.”

Iʼm on this miniature road trip with Vuong for a reason that has much to do

with how I first learned his name, more than a decade earlier. It was 2008,

my senior year of high school, and one of my English teachers told me about

a talented poetry student of his who had graduated a couple of years earlier

and was making a go of writing. Though we overlapped for two years at

Glastonbury High, Vuong and I didnʼt know each other, which is a little feat.

Not very many Asian American kids went there; you tend to take stock of

your people in situations like that. So I was curious to finally meet him in the

place where we spent our adolescent years and visit some of his old haunts.

“I do give a lot of credit to growing up here,” Vuong says, referring to

Glastonbury. “Not in a This town made me kind of way, like Old boy does

good, you know? But the ways that it was brutal, and how I survived it.”

Vuong knows how to capture the essence of survival in his work. I recall a

part of his poem “Someday Iʼll Love Ocean Vuong,” from Night Sky. It felt as

if I were stealing a glance at a set of self-affirmations, or maybe self-

promises:

“Ocean. Ocean—

get up. The most beautiful part of your body

is where itʼs headed. & remember,

loneliness is still time spent

with the world.”

As we float down I-91, itʼs hard not to think that this trip to Glastonbury is

somehow transporting us backwards in time.

There is something surreal and triggering about returning to this place,

Vuong and I agree as we pass by his motherʼs old nail salon. We have a

muscle memory for the townʼs handful of strip malls—the buildings adorned

with a neat white trim—and the seemingly idyllic housing developments that

sprawl along the winding roads. Like Vuong, I spent much of my time as a

teenager counting the days until I could leave, and like Vuong, Iʼve spent

much of my adult life avoiding returning here.

“Oh my God,” he says after we pass a shopping center where he used to

work at a natural-food market. “I would bike these whole roads.”

When I first read On Earth Weʼre Briefly Gorgeous, I understood Vuongʼs

regional references immediately: Mozzicatoʼs, Town Line Diner, Franklin Ave.,

the enormous tobacco fields and orchards, the McMansions with living

rooms the size of houses, the endless evenings. On Earthʼs descriptions of

Connecticut felt familiar, and yet like I was seeing it in a fresh light, with new

vocabulary to describe the peculiar experience of my time there—

simultaneous flashes of loneliness and hope for the future.

Glastonbury sits just southeast of Hartford and is tucked along a few bends

of the Connecticut River. The first and probably most common adjective

people use to describe it is “rich,” because “white” is likely already implied.

The high school has about 2,000 students, and its mascot is the

Tomahawks, possibly a twisted ode to the Native Americans who lived on

this land before white settlers colonized it. An unspoken uniform—common

at wealthy Connecticut high schools—made the schoolʼs homogeneity even

more conspicuous: black North Face fleece, matching backpack, Ugg boots,

and leggings.

Weʼve been trading stories throughout the drive about former teachers who

helped us (or didnʼt); the drug abuse Vuong witnessed and experienced; the

enormous striations of class we encountered; the lack of racial diversity that

we noted any time we stepped into a room; and the singular definition of

masculinity that seemed to pervade the school and town. (One of the most

terrifying things people used to say in high school was “no homo,” he tells

me later in the day.)

Vuong runs through a list of racist things kids called him: Jackie Chan; SARS,

almost creatively, after the flu-like viral disease that had an outbreak in Asia;

and the Grudge, a nod to the chilling ghostlike character from the Japanese

horror film and its American remake.

I tell him that a couple of kids from middle school—my friends—sometimes

called me the Grudge, too. “Iʼm so sorry I didnʼt know you back there,” he

says. “I think we would have helped each other out.”

Iʼm not sure if heʼs telling me this because itʼs the sort of thing one says to

be nice, but weʼd been talking so much about how isolated weʼd felt that I

take this sincerely. During the first couple months of my freshman year, Iʼd

told him earlier in the day, my mom died suddenly from cancer, launching me

and my family into grieving disarray for much of my time in high school. Itʼs a

small comfort knowing that someone with a shared experience—though very

different—had been nearby.

Vuongʼs family fled Vietnam as refugees in 1990, when he was 2, and

resettled in Hartford. Through what he describes as some “creative”

geographic maneuvering, Vuongʼs relatives sent him to Glastonburyʼs public

schools. When Vuong was 13, his family landed a unit within Glastonburyʼs

Welles Village, part of the townʼs affordable-housing program. (I lived in a

neighboring suburb and crossed the river every day to get to school; I was

enrolled in the high schoolʼs agriculture program, which was meant to teach

students animal and plant science, but seemed in practice to exist mostly to

add out-of-town racial diversity to the school.)

“We literally erased ourselves to go to school here,” Vuong says. “And there

was shame with that, too, because I didnʼt know how to make use of it.

Everyone says, ‘Itʼs a great school,ʼ and I was like, ‘I dunno! … I donʼt know if

itʼs that great. I feel like Iʼm judged before I step into any roomʼ … I couldnʼt

show my mother anything, like my grades or anything.” Vuong says he had a

1.7 GPA at one point in high school; he was ashamed he didnʼt have much to

show for the sacrifices his family had made.

On Earth Weʼre Briefly Gorgeous takes the form of a letter that a young boy

named Little Dog writes to his illiterate mother. In trying to explain himself,

Little Dog reveals an identity fashioned out of violence and revisits some of

the most poignant moments from his childhood: his familyʼs trauma from the

Vietnam War, drug addiction, finding lust and love, understanding his own

sexuality, creating solidarity among the women in his family, and ultimately,

suffering a great loss.

“I would never call this book a tragic story,” Vuong says. Hope and joy, he

notes, are essential to the story too. “I think the best stories have those

things side by side—because thatʼs how life is lived.”

Little Dog and his family live in Hartford, and he sometimes rides his bike

across the river and through the rolling, tree-lined hills to a tobacco farm

where he works in the summer. He spends much of his free time with a boy

named Trevor, whose grandfather runs the farm, and with whom he

becomes romantically intertwined. In the novel, Vuong describes the stifling

restlessness that comes from living in a place like this, where you donʼt fit in

—the tender ache to break away, and the needling fear that youʼve been

trapped all along.

“As we climbed the road up the steep hill, the starless sky opened up, the

trees fell slowly back, and the houses grew further and further apart from

one another … We stopped at the top of one of the hills, exhausted.

Moonlight appraised the orchard to our right,” Little Dog narrates. “It was

Hartford. It was a cluster of light that pulsed with a force I never realized it

possessed … The city brims before us with a strange, rare brilliance—as if it

was not a city at all, but the sparks made by some god sharpening his

weapons above us.”

When I read this description after my conversation with Vuong, I think of

something he said about his process. In his work, he told me, he tries to

supplant the American mythos that “something is only valuable once weʼve

tamed it or conquered it or dominated it.” He strives for a more complicated

view. “I think my approach to this book was to have a different route,” he

said. “There are no victims and no villains.”

He wanted to afford every character—a human, a place, an idea—its own

agency.

With the navigation off, I drive a little aimlessly along Glastonburyʼs main

strip while Vuong points out the landmarks of his teenage years: Thatʼs the

Dunkinʼ Donuts where, his senior year, he used to pull sacks of day-old

donuts and bagels from the Dumpster at 11 oʼclock at night, re-bag them,

and then sell them for 50 cents to classmates and teachers the next

morning.

Thatʼs the Panera where he worked, which seemed so bougie to him then.

Vuong then directs me down his old street, Risley Road, which appears in

one of his poems, “Dear Rose.” As we drive past small houses that have

been split into duplexes, he notes the ones where people he knew

overdosed. “We didnʼt know what was happening to us, you know? That was

just how we coped,” heʼd said earlier. “We didnʼt have rides to basketball. We

couldnʼt participate in any after-school clubs … there were drugs. And the

drugs helped.”

This was Connecticut deep in its opioid epidemic, before there was much

clarity on how widespread the issue was. (On Earth captures this crisis: “I

never did heroin because Iʼm chicken about needles,” Little Dog says. “When

I declined his offer to shoot it, Trevor, tightening the cell phone charger

around his arm with his teeth, nodded toward my feet. ‘Looks like you

dropped your tampon.ʼ Then he winked, smiled—and faded back into the

dream he made of himself.”)

In high school, Vuong understood he had to leave Connecticut. At the urging

of a guidance counselor—and by studying the tenets of Buddhism in the

school library—he slowly began to make alterations to his life, which

included stopping his drug use and making more of an effort with

schoolwork. After spending some time at a community college, Vuong

headed to Pace University, in New York, to study marketing. His time there

lasted only a few weeks before he understood it wasnʼt for him. But he

couldnʼt bring himself to head back to Connecticut, where his mother was

proudly telling clients her son was studying business.

There was poetry, though. Since high school, there had always been poetry;

heʼd written in his diary at age 15 that one day, heʼd be a poet, finally. “They

say if you wish something true—you must say it over and over,” he wrote in

an entry he posted on Instagram. To make this true, he enrolled in a program

at Brooklyn College. But Vuong quickly realized that even when surrounded

by other writers, he felt like an outsider. He recalls one of his first literary

events in New York. He was dressed in sweatpants, and a woman gave him

the classic up-and-down look, as if to say, How did you get in?

“At one point, one woman turned to me and says, ‘Really, youʼre so lucky.

You get to write about war. Iʼm white, I got nothing,ʼ” Vuong says. “The crazy

thing, I was so naive I believed her, because she was from Columbia

[University]. I said, ‘Oh my God, youʼre right.ʼ” (He says now that writers like

that have a “willing amnesia … to convince themselves they have nothing,

when in fact they have everything.”)

After the success of Night Sky, some people suggested he write about other

things besides war, violence, queerness, and immigration. But he felt he

wasnʼt finished asking questions about those themes—all integral to

understanding American identity. So he set to work on his novel, which itself

seemed to be a pointed act.