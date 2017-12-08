As the Christmas season is now upon us, Trung Tâm Thúy Nga has put together a special edition Christmas show entitled “Gloria 3: Hoan Ca Maria”. Filmed on December 1, 2017, this show is the 3rd installment in the “Gloria” series, their last show being in 2014. In the past, Trung Tâm Thúy Nga has held their Christmas concerts at St. Barbara Catholic Church, but this year, “Gloria 3” was filmed at St. Columban Catholic Church and will feature special guests Auxiliary Bishop Timothy Fryer, and Monsignor Tuấn Phạm.

While this year’s concert surely features songs about the Christmas season, this year’s theme, “Hoan Ca Maria”, indicates a special focus on the Blessed Virgin Mary, so fans can expect a number of performances related to this theme as well. Hosted by Nguyễn Ngọc Ngạn, “Gloria 3” features performances from a number of singers from Trung Tâm Thúy Nga, although many are also not present for the filming of this special show. This year’s show features performances from 20 singers including Mai Thiên Vân, Thiên Tôn, Nguyễn Hồng Nhung, Châu Ngọc Hà, Ngọc Anh, Như Quỳnh, Đình Bảo, Hoàng Oanh and Don Hồ. This year’s show also feature a children’s choir, as well as music by the Brothers Band.

As we await the arrival of “Gloria 3: Hoan Ca Maria”, fans can continue to celebrate the holiday season with the last 2 releases, “Gloria 1: Cao Cung Lên” and “Gloria 2: Để Chúa Đến”!

