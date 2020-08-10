Covid-19FeaturedNews

Gasping for Air in Africa

Severe shortages of medical oxygen across sub-Saharan Africa have robbed many patients with severe COVID-19 and pneumonia of a key time-buying treatment.

Activists blame 2 suppliers, The Linde Group and Air Liquide, that monopolize the market—overcharging and limiting supplies. “These prices are completely beyond the reach of most public hospitals across sub-Saharan Africa,” says Leith Greenslade of the Every Breath Counts coalition. Hospitals are forced to pass the cost on to patients.
