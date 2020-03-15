FeaturedNews

For 50 cents, why not?

Jose Medellin tries his luck winning a roll of toilet paper from a claw machine arcade game at Wizard Hat Smoke Shop in Pflugerville, Texas, on Sunday March 15, 2020. The arcade game was filled with rolls of toilet paper as a lighthearted reaction to the toilet paper shortage caused by the coronavirus outbreak. Medellin said he just returned from a weeklong trip to California, and he’s getting low on toilet paper. “I couldn’t find any toilet paper at H-E-B, and Sam’s Club is out,” he said. “For 50 cents, why not?”

