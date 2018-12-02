Food & Cultural Festival by the Canadian Multicultural Council of Asians in Ontario

The Canadian Multicultural Council of Asians in Ontario (CMC-AO) held their annual Food & Cultural Festival on Saturday, November 24th., 2018 at the Chinese Cultural Centre at 5183 Shepherd Avenue East, Scarborough, Ontario, Canada M1B 5Z6 from 6:00 to 10:00 pm.

Founded in 1997, CMC-AO is a Toronto based non-profit, non-political umbrella organization. Their members consist of more than twenty Asian Canadian associations representing various Asian countries, ethnic regions, and cultures.

The mission of CMC-AO is to be a leader in promoting Asian heritage and culture within the mosaic of the Canadian multicultural society. They aim to build a vibrant multicultural society and to promote racial harmony through the understanding of cultures and heritages.

This year’s Food and Cultural Festival showcased many ethnic fashion festivities, and great cultural performances.

( photos: Thu Phạm, Thúy Phạm and Andrew Tee)