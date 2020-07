Miami(Aljazeera) : Florida reported over 12,000 new cases of COVID-19, the fifth day in a row the state has announced over 10,000 new infections.

Florida reported 89 new deaths on Sunday. Deaths in the state have risen by over 500, or 78 percent, during the last two weeks compared with the prior two weeks, according to a Reuters analysis.