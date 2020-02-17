FeaturedNews

Florida City partially shuts down park after snakes found mating in mass

Lake Hollingsworth, Florida : A Florida city partially shut down Lake Hollingsworth on Thursday after receiving reports of swarming snakes. According to reports, the slithery creatures were just celebrating Valentine’s Day a little early.

Khánh thành đường xe điện ngầm đến thành phố Vaughan.

Chó mẹ cầu cứu người đến giải cứu đàn con

Vùng miền nam Interior của B.C. đã có tuyết

Sharing a photo of the lake shoreline, and a closeup shot of a brown snake nestled in leaves on its Facebook page, the Lakeland Parks & Recreation department wrote that a group of non-venomous water snakes congregated to mate near a traffic roundabout.

“Relax. Keep calm. The snakes at the lake are not venomous!” a Facebook post from the city government reads. “We wanted to clarify some rumours that have been going around over the last day or so about the snakes at Lake Hollingsworth near the roundabout, which were mistakenly thought to be venomous.” ( Vũ Quốc Duy M.D.)

Cảnh sát Hoàng Gia Canada bắt giữ hai “con lừa” chở tiền cho băng đảng…

Lực sĩ Nam Nguyễn sẽ tranh tài trong cuộc tranh cúp vô địch thế giới về môn vũ…

Cuộc sống của những người bị cách ly trên tàu du lịch như cuộc sống của những…

Canada và Hoa Kỳ di tản kiều dân ra khỏi tàu du lịch Diamond Princess

Cảnh sát Hoàng Gia Canada bắt giữ hai “con…

Lực sĩ Nam Nguyễn sẽ tranh tài trong cuộc tranh cúp vô…

Cuộc sống của những người bị cách ly trên tàu du lịch như…

Canada và Hoa Kỳ di tản kiều dân ra khỏi tàu du lịch…

Một nữ hành khách Mỹ của chuyến tàu du lịch Westerdam, có…

