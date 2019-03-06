First Vietnamese coffee shop opens in Vancouver’s Chinatown

Vancouver (CTV News): From hot- or ice-cold Vietnamese coffee to hoisin swirl brownies, Ca Phe Vietnamese Coffee House is bringing the traditional and not so traditional desserts to Vancouver.

Andrew Han and childhood friend Minna Van grew up in Chinatown. They wanted Ca Phe to have the feel and taste of their Vietnamese heritage.

“I like to take western things and put my own heritage into it and give it a spin” said Han. “It allows people to have a taste of both new and old world.”

Han, an executive pastry chef, will be in charge of the sweets. Van will oversee the coffee side of the operation.

Their coffee beans, roasted in butter and rum, are imported from Vietnam.

“It’s really delicious. Unlike any Vietnamese coffee l’ve had locally,” Han told CTV News.

Avocado coffee and egg coffee will also be on their menu, along with the traditional Vietnamese coffee.

Brown butter matcha and cream cheese swirl blondies with black sesame caramel bars, spiced chocolate hoisin swirl brownies with Vietnamese coffee salted caramel cake and black sesame chocolate chip cookies are just a few of the treats that will available during the first two weeks. The baked goods menu will change bi-weekly.

Ca Phe is located inside the Chinatown House at 188 East Pender St. near Main Street. It will be in operation until mid-spring. Plans for a brick and mortar may be in the future.

The opening hours are Monday to Friday from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m. – or until all of Han’s pastries are gone.